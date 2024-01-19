Qmetric reveals £41m loss in run-up to sale

Policy Expert owner Qmetric lost £41.06m last financial year ahead of being bought by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which has gone on to invest £35m in the business.

A filing at Companies House for Qmetric Group Holdings showed the deficit in the year to 31 March 2023 ballooned from £9.99m the year before.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, ADIA bought a majority stake from Primary Group in November having already been a minority investor.

Qmetric received the £35m injection from its new parent in the form of equity investment in shares on 28 November, the document detailed.

Results

The business acknowledged high levels of inflation hitting claims costs in