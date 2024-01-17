Canopius launches investment management cover

Canopius Group has launched an investment management product for asset managers, with the aim of responding to shifts in the risk landscape in the highly-regulated asset management sector.

What it coversBreach of dutyBreach of investment mandate / trade errorsCivil fines and penaltiesDefence costsErrors and omissionsFraud or dishonestyMisrepresentation and misstatementsNegligent investment decisionsNegligent management / board decisionsRegulatory investigations

It offers protection for asset managers from a range of financial liabilities (see box). It claimed this product offers a robust safety net.

It provides indemnity limits up to a maximum of £10m.

Regulatory landscape

Matthew