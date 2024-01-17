Consumer Duty will continue to challenge the market claims DACB
DAC Beachcroft has released its predictions for 2024, including that Consumer Duty will challenge the market and about the impact of AI on insurance products.
Following the introduction of the Consumer Duty on 31 July 2023, the law firm predicted it would be an expanding feature of regulatory enforcement action against firms.
It will no longer be enough to show relevant rules were complied with, but rather firms will have to demonstrate the extra measures they detected as required to meet the four obligations that make up the Duty. Firms will also have to show the steps they took to make sure those measures were carried out.
The report also predicted
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Chaucer takes Milner from Aspen as CEO
Chaucer has swooped for Richard Milner as its group CEO moving from Aspen UK, which has, in turn, appointed Sarah Stanford as interim CEO.
MGA expands D&O offering with NED Protect
Rising Edge has expanded its commercial D&O offering to include a new product, tailored exclusively for non-executive directors.
Aurora pushes on broker relationships with new hire ahead of product launch
Aurora has appointed Tom Willmore to a newly-created broker-facing role as it committed to launching a commercial combined offering this spring, amid a drive to be a one-stop shop for brokers.
Allianz drops LV brand in broker channel
Allianz will rebrand LV Broker in May, the insurer has confirmed.
Ghost broker who targeted Sudanese community sentenced
The City of London Police have revealed a man who offered fraudulent motor insurance policies to Sudanese nationals living in the UK has been sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.
Car insurance premiums surge 58% in a year
According to research by WTW and Confused, car insurance premiums have soared to a record high with a 58% rise in 2023.
Commercial Express highlights hair and beauty scheme
Commercial Express has launched a hair and beauty product for hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists.
Daulby Read owner Deva pushes into West Midlands with Gomm merger
North West based Deva Risk Group has expanded its reach into the West Midlands by merging with Gomm Insurance Brokers.
Most read
- Simply Business the template as Liz Bilney launches new broker Fuzzy Insurance
- In-Depth: How insurers can help brokers maximise marketing impact without breaking the bank
- In-Depth: Digital messaging – how can brokers use digital marketing to build a brand and customer base?
- Allianz drops LV brand in broker channel
- Tony Buss to lead merged Arag and Das UK business as deal completes
- Car insurance premiums surge 58% in a year