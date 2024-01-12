Howden expands presence in Wales

Howden has opened a new office in Swansea, as part of its commitment to strengthen its position in the South and West Wales region.

The office is led by Gary Stevens, regional managing director, with more than 40 years of industry experience.

Stevens outlined goals for the office included doubling the staff by the beginning of 2025.

Another office in the region is set to open this spring.

Primary choice

Stevens said: “I am thrilled to lead the team in Swansea as we work towards becoming the primary choice for risk advisory services in South and West Wales.”

RelatedAston Lark to open branches in South Wales and the Thames Valley

A