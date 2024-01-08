Ecclesiastical powers up pet in schemes push

Ecclesiastical Insurance has partnered with Brooks Braithwaite, part of the Petcover Group, to deliver a new scheme aimed at pet professionals.

It is the latest in a string of deals as the insurer pushes for growth with schemes a key part of the plan to double in size by 2026.

Last year Ecclesiastical teamed up with Brokerbility on its Bricks and Mortar scheme, MGA iprism on a new community proposition and Towergate to offer property capacity to larger care home providers.

Animals

Haywards Heath-based Brooks Braithwaite offers insurance products tailored specifically for animal related risks including animal centres, shows, displays, dog