UK property MGA to launch in January 2024

Real estate managing general agent Ventis is set to launch in January with capacity from Accelerant and the support of Mission Underwriters.

The MGA will target small to medium-sized property risks and look to capitalise on “unloved gaps” in the market up to and beyond £100,000.

Ventis will be led by Gareth Roberts, who previously spent nine years at Covéa managing its mid-market specialist and network division.

Broker service

Adrian Morgan, CEO of Mission Underwriters, said: “Our remit is to provide long-term capacity along with regulatory, compliance and back-office support to winning teams of talented underwriters with a drive to