Pen takes box at Lloyd’s

Pen Underwriting has taken a box at Lloyd’s, which will be staffed initially with a marine team ahead of diversifying into complementary products and other lines.

According to the Gallagher-owned managing general agent, the initial wave of underwriters will provide brokers with support in placing complex marine risks in areas including brown water hull, war risk and ports & terminals liability.

Related Pen adds £90m of GWP with marine MGA buy

Pen established its marine specialism this April when it bought Vessel Protect, Trafalgar Marine Trades, BMM Ports & Terminals, Fortify Marine and Freeboard Maritime. The deal added 17 staff and £90m of gross