Ex-broker among 10 arrested in police crackdown on commercial insurance fraud

Ten people have been arrested across the country, and 18 vehicles seized during a two-week police operation to tackle commercial insurance fraud.

During the operation, a former insurance broker was charged with 39 counts of fraud by false representation, and one count of money laundering.

Gary Whipps, 31, of Thundersley Church Road, Benfleet, Essex, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on 1 December 2023.

People who set themselves up as commercial ghost brokers leave drivers who believe they have bought a legitimate insurance policy uninsured. Detective inspector Simon Klust

The operation was executed by the City of