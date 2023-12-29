Review of the Year 2023: Pearson Ham's Stephen Kennedy
Stephen Kennedy of the Pearson Ham Group assesses how the phrase ‘unprecedented premium increases’ took centre stage in 2023 and why rates are likely to stabilise next year.
Stephen Kennedy of the Pearson Ham Group assesses how the phrase ‘unprecedented premium increases’ took centre stage in 2023 and why rates are likely to stabilise next year.What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?
The standout highlight in the insurance and broking industry for 2023 was the remarkable surge in personal lines premiums. Both motor and home insurance premiums experienced unprecedented increases during the year due to the combined impact of inflationary pressures and an exceptional rise in claims inflation.What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?
The term ‘unprecedented premium increases’ took
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Review of the Year 2023: Markerstudy’s Gary Humphreys
Markerstudy group chief underwriting officer Gary Humphreys bigs-up the acquisition of Atlanta Group, and admits he did not anticipate Adam Winslow swapping Aviva for Direct Line Group.
Review of the Year 2023: Winn’s Clint Milnes
Winn Solicitors CIO Clint Milnes admits to raising an eyebrow to the news of the Markerstudy and Atlanta merger and flags the ‘commendable progress’ made by the FCA with Consumer Duty.
Review of the Year 2023: CGI and Acrisure’s Andy Fairchild
CGI brand ambassador and Acrisure networks chairman and retail broking adviser Andy Fairchild celebrates one of life’s nice guys getting to lead the way, and a rebranding handled sensitively with real clarity and purpose.
Review of the Year 2023: Aurora’s Carla Havemann
Carla Havemann, head of partnership strategy and engagement at Aurora, suspects AI will not revolutionise the market in the short term and hopes she is never subjected to an insurance-related remake of Barbie.
Review of the Year 2023: Investec Premium Finance’s Osian Rees
Osian Rees, head of Investec Premium Finance, reflects on why affordability and access to insurance cover could be vote-winners at the next election, and why brokers must ensure their supplementary costs align with fair value principles.
Review of the Year 2023: Macbeth’s Paul Macbeth
Macbeth Insurance Brokers CEO Paul Macbeth hails its success at the Hedron Networks awards and admits to being surprised – as much as you can be these days – by Romero’s acquisition.
People Moves: 18 – 22 December
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Review of the Year 2023: Broker Insights’ Fraser Edmond
Broker Insights CEO Fraser Edmond predicts more insurer M&A for 2024 and suggests those who use AI better will win out in the future.