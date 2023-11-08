Hedron teams up with Broker Insights

Hedron has partnered with Broker Insights in a two-pronged push on data for members, Insurance Age can reveal.

“Data is at the forefront of our thinking,” Chris Haggart, chief executive of Hedron Network, said.

According to Haggart, members are looking to Hedron to play a more prominent role in finding solutions for customers.

“Often, you have populations of customers that are either underserved or overlooked by traditional trading,” he stated. “They want us as a network partner to come to the fore with new product or service innovations that would be exclusive to our partner brokers.”

In his view, the network needs to understand what the opportunity landscape looks like, and partnering with Broker Insights will give it “a really solid data foundation”.

“We want to be more strategic in how the appetite and profile of insurers can fit with the risk profile of our partner brokers and have them work more effectively together,” Haggart said.

Founded in 2018, Broker Insights gives brokers and insurers a clear view of the commercial insurance landscape, and it has now grown to cover £2.3bn in premium.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, it also teamed up with Brokerbility in April.

Haggart detailed the service is being rolled out now and will be incorporated into current propositions. However, members have to proactively sign up.

Explaining why Hedron had opted against automatic enrolment, he pointed to the importance of the power the community and said: “We want people to do it because they understand the value of that level of insight into their business.”

Real view

Once members have engaged, Brown & Brown-owned Hedron will be able to “play back” to them the size, shape and composition of their business in a much more effective way than it can today, such as how they compare with their peer group, Haggart said.

“We will be able to give them, at the push of a button, a real view of what their business looks like and some of the dynamics to hand.

“In time it will give us a good insight into some of those opportunities to find, design and deploy new product that meets the needs where it is currently not being serviced.”

Powerful

Currently, there are no Hedron-branded products on offer, but Haggart assessed that all the component parts exist within the wider group to build and deploy products.

“We want to make sure that [any new] product has utility and not just build products for products’ sake,” he observed. “They [Broker Insights] have all the data capability and we are a really good network. Between the two of us, we think it is quite powerful.”

Customer journey

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age in his first interview as Hedron leader, Haggart noted the second string to the data bow is its work on the customer journey.

While members are on a variety of platforms, Acturis is the one supported by the network.

It is a “critical component” to the customer journey development that also includes access to a variety of partners ranging from web development through lead generation specialists to experts in customer communication.

“We have woven [it] together into a connected eco system so that our partner brokers can communicate and manage the customer base in a much more effective way than they do today,” Haggart said.

Concept

The customer journey offering has been in development since Haggart took up the post at the start of the year. It is being piloted by a select group of brokers and will be released on a phased basis.

“We have proven the concept and now are going into production,” Haggart said.

Opportunity

In particular, he highlighted that the double focus would support brokers, not just from a placement perspective but also on growth ambitions such as through increased levels of cross-selling to clients.

“The data gives us insight into pockets of opportunity and, through the work we are doing on the customer journey, we can support our partner brokers to identify, target, communicate and manage all of those customers,” he said.

The full interview with Haggart, where he reveals the growth achievements of members, reflects on his first year in the role and tackles the future for networks, will be available on Insurance Age later this week.

