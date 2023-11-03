Momentum MD Pepper expects to reach £100m GWP by 2025

Momentum Broker Solutions is on track to reach the £100m gross written premiums milestone by the end of 2024, which is a year ahead of target, according to Howard Pepper, its founder and managing director.

Momentum founded in 2010 by Pepper (pictured), is based in Leicester, and claims to have supported more than 200 insurance broking businesses across its appointed representative network. It currently has 100 annual representatives, and 80 employees, including a 50-person broking team.

Growth

Since its formation, Momentum has achieved double-digit growth every year, with revenue growing by 17% in 2022. Pepper said the AR network aims to reach £80m GWP this 2024.

