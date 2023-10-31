Ardonagh builds out in Europe with Swiss deal
Ardonagh has signed up to buy Assepro, describing it as the largest independent commercial broker for SMEs in Switzerland.
Asspero, which also has operations in Austria and Liechtenstein, has 300 employees across 24 locations. It offers a range of general insurance, accidental and health, and life and pensions products.
The Ardonagh Group has signed up to buy a majority stake in Athens-based SRS Group of Companies.
The broker places CHF1.2bn (£1.09bn), having grown in recent years organically and through acquisitions. Since 2017, Assepro has bought more than 20
More on Insight
Commercial combined rate rises slow down in Q3, according to Acturis
After almost two complete years where each quarter saw a positive movement of at least 5.0%, growth in average commercial combined premiums dropped to 4.0% in the third quarter of 2023, according to the latest Acturis Commercial Lines Index.
HNW market seeking more guidance, says Ecclesiastical
Some 67% of high-net-worth collectors want more art and collections risk guidance from their insurer or insurance broker, which presents an opportunity for brokers, according to research by Ecclesiastical.
Movo Partnership hits £100m GWP ahead of target
Movo Partnership network has hit its £100m gross written premium target months earlier than originally planned.
RSA launches mid-market PI product for contractors
RSA has launched a design and construct professional indemnity product.
Applied Net 23: Priority number one has been, is, and will be commercial – says Europe CEO Tom Needs
Achieving parity with competitors on commercial panel size, and boosting the Epic broker base to 150 in the UK, are the twin targets for Applied Systems Europe in 2024, CEO Tom Needs has confirmed.
Financial uncertainty ranked as the biggest concern for UK businesses, according to Marsh
Companies across the UK are the most concerned about the impact of financial uncertainty (34%) over the next year, knocking people-related risks (31%) off the top spot, according to the 2023 Marsh UK Business Risk Report.
Telematic providers becoming less competitive as capacity drops
A new report has found telematic insurance providers are becoming less competitive, accounting for just 17% of the top five motor quotes between May and August 2023. This compares with 21% the previous quarter, which particularly effects young drivers.
Applied Net 23: Power shifting to brokers, says Applied boss Taylor Rhodes
Applied Systems is picking up the pace, with brokers in the UK having grabbed more market share this year, according to CEO Taylor Rhodes.