Ardonagh builds out in Europe with Swiss deal

Zurich street on Swiss National Day
Ardonagh has signed up to buy Assepro, describing it as the largest independent commercial broker for SMEs in Switzerland.

Asspero, which also has operations in Austria and Liechtenstein, has 300 employees across 24 locations. It offers a range of general insurance, accidental and health, and life and pensions products.

The broker places CHF1.2bn (£1.09bn), having grown in recent years organically and through acquisitions. Since 2017, Assepro has bought more than 20

