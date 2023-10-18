Insurance Age

Biba delivers fair value assessment framework

Form coming out of computer screen
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a fair value assessment framework, after the Financial Conduct Authority took aim at brokers in its review of flat insurance costs.

The watchdog confirmed last month that leaseholder buildings insurance reforms will kick in on 31 December.

The FCA crackdown followed failures in the buildings insurance market, after leaseholders in high-rise flats complained they were hit with sky-high insurance premiums following the Grenfell Tower disaster in June 2017.

In September last year, the regulator delivered recommendations and potential remedies.

This April, the FCA hit out at commission rates, finding evidence of high levels

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Want to know what’s included in our free membership? Click here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?

Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.

Jensten swoops for White Rose

Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: