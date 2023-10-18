Ex Chubb, Axa XL and Aviva HNW boss Simon Mobey on moving into broking

Simon Mobey spent 38 years working for insurers. Having jumped the fence to be executive director of Dover Street Insurance Brokers, and set up its office in Manchester, he tells Insurance Age about his excitement for the job and the plans to double the business – and then double it again.

The majority of Simon Mobey’s insurer career – 33 years of it to be precise – has been spent in the high-net-worth market, and the run will continue in the new role he took up in August.

“I’ve always had a desire to go into broking, but it’s never been the right time,” Mobey reflects.

It is a CV replete with major brands in the market. Twenty years at Chubb, including being part of the team that set up Masterpiece in 1996, were followed by three years as global head of private clients at