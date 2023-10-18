Ex Chubb, Axa XL and Aviva HNW boss Simon Mobey on moving into broking
Simon Mobey spent 38 years working for insurers. Having jumped the fence to be executive director of Dover Street Insurance Brokers, and set up its office in Manchester, he tells Insurance Age about his excitement for the job and the plans to double the business – and then double it again.
The majority of Simon Mobey’s insurer career – 33 years of it to be precise – has been spent in the high-net-worth market, and the run will continue in the new role he took up in August.
“I’ve always had a desire to go into broking, but it’s never been the right time,” Mobey reflects.
It is a CV replete with major brands in the market. Twenty years at Chubb, including being part of the team that set up Masterpiece in 1996, were followed by three years as global head of private clients at
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
More on Insight
Biba delivers fair value assessment framework
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a fair value assessment framework, after the Financial Conduct Authority took aim at brokers in its review of flat insurance costs.
Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?
Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.
Premier Choice completes 10th deal under Brown & Brown ownership
Premier Choice Healthcare, the health insurance arm of Brown & Brown Europe, has bought 100% of the share capital of Brighton-based intermediary, Healthcover.
FSCS adds Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has appointed Martyn Beauchamp as interim CEO. Beauchamp will join the board as an executive director.
Jensten swoops for White Rose
Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.
Aviva bulks up team with three more Zurich hires
Aviva has expanded its SME and distribution teams with three hires from Zurich and a promotion, as it revealed that Michelle Taylor will start ahead of schedule on 5 December.
Prosura makes first broker buy
Wakefield-based Prosura has struck its first deal, buying First Stop Insurance Brokers in Sheffield, Insurance Age can reveal.
Double digit profit rise at Kelliher in 2022 as turnover ticks up
Kelliher Insurance Group boosted post-tax profit by 11.5% in 2022 to £868,137.