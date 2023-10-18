Insurance Age

Ex Chubb, Axa XL and Aviva HNW boss Simon Mobey on moving into broking

Manchester map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Simon Mobey spent 38 years working for insurers. Having jumped the fence to be executive director of Dover Street Insurance Brokers, and set up its office in Manchester, he tells Insurance Age about his excitement for the job and the plans to double the business – and then double it again.

The majority of Simon Mobey’s insurer career – 33 years of it to be precise – has been spent in the high-net-worth market, and the run will continue in the new role he took up in August.

“I’ve always had a desire to go into broking, but it’s never been the right time,” Mobey reflects.

It is a CV replete with major brands in the market. Twenty years at Chubb, including being part of the team that set up Masterpiece in 1996, were followed by three years as global head of private clients at

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Want to know what’s included in our free membership? Click here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Blog: Why is claims in such a mess?

Claims service is not in a good place at the moment and it is brokers who are having to pick up the slack. That is the view of Movo Partnership head of claims Liz Tytler, who suggests the right people, process and technology would go a long way to improving things.

Jensten swoops for White Rose

Jensten has bought the business of White Rose Insurance Solutions in a deal that bolsters its regional centre in Yorkshire and Humberside.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: