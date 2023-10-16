Insurance Age

Brown & Brown buys two in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 3D map
Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought claims management firm Davison & Associates (NI) and insurance consultancy business Davison Lamont in Northern Ireland through its hub ABL Group.

Davison & Associates, founded by Brian Davison and daughter Kathrine Davison in 2009, specialises in large commercial and household losses.

Appointed representative Davison Lamont was established in 2012 by Brian Davison alongside Niall Lamont.

Both businesses will move into ABL’s offices in Belfast.

Northern Ireland deals

Brown & Brown – previously known as Global Risk Partners – backed a management buyout of ABL in 2015, making it the hub for the region.

Since then, ABL has gone on to

