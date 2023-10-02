Ten Insurance swings back to profit in 2022 before Acrisure sale

Appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services swung back to a post-tax profit of £305,789 in 2022, reversing a loss of £101,425 in 2021.

Operating profit also moved from red to black in 2022 at nearly £357,000 compared to a deficit of just over £71,000 the year before. The 2021 result had been hit by the need to correct previous errors in the accounts department.

The latest figures, in a filing at Companies House, showed that the number of appointed representative was identical across both years at 96. However, turnover slipped year-on-year by 4.4% to £14.41m.

Investment

“During 2022, the company began to recognise and reap