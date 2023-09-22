Park Insurance launches formal apprentice programme

Bristol-based Park Insurance has rolled out its first formal broker apprentice programme open to recent school leavers and those with work experience in other areas looking to move their career in a new direction.

The firm committed that the two-year programme will lead to a nationally recognised level-3 qualification with successful applicants being given real responsibility from day one.

The business also promised it would be structured to open doors to many different careers within insurance, including underwriting, loss adjusting, reinsurance and account management.

All the apprentice insurance brokers will work in Bristol.

Numbers

Marc Loud, partner at Park Insurance, told Insurance Age the