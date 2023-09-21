SRG reveals Hamilton Leigh cost as turnover grows 21% in 2022

Specialist Risk Investments’ bill for buying motor trade specialist Hamilton Leigh in 2022 totalled £11.52m, according to a filing at Companies House.

The cash cost to the buyer, which trades as Specialist Risk Group, was £9.15m, although this was reduced to £7.37m due to incoming cash and equivalents. The rest of the total was made up of equity and contingent consideration.

467

Headcount at the firm rose to 467 from 430 over the course of the year.

The outlay was markedly down on the £58.91m spent on five buys in 2021.

Since the end of the year, which was covered in the document, SRG has been on the acquisition trail snapping up