Lucida Group adds Jon Sutton as CFO succeeding Mark Mugge

Lucida Group, which includes Right Choice Insurance Brokers, Bennetts and Moorhouse, has appointed Jon Sutton as chief financial officer succeeding Mark Mugge.

Mugge left the motor specialist broker in August taking up the post of managing director at specialty managing general agent Optio Group.

With a career spanning more than 20 years within the insurance industry, Sutton has held a variety of senior finance positions.

Jon who is an experienced CFO who brings a blend of strong financial, strategic and leadership qualities. This is a key appointment to the group considering our exciting growth plans over the next three – five years of continuing