People Moves: 29 August – 1 September 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Cytora, Charles Taylor, Aspen, Coalition, Fusion Specialty

Cytora adds ex-Hiscox boss Bronek Masojada and three others to advisory board

Insurtech Cytora has expanded its global advisory board with former Hiscox CEO Bronek Masojada.

Jeffrey Hayman, chair of R&Q Insurance Holdings and former board member of Zurich Insurance Group has also joined the artificial intelligence and data specialists.

John Bruno, former group COO & CEO of data and analytic services of Aon and Bill Bloom