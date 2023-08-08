Ex-Ardonagh and Gallagher leader Mark Mugge moves from Lucida to Optio

Mark Mugge has left motor specialist broker Lucida Group to be chief financial officer of managing general agent Optio Group.

Mugge, pictured, joined Lucida Group, then known as Right Choice, as group CFO in March 2020.

Prior to this he worked at Ardonagh for five years, including nearly three years as group CFO and latterly as a strategic adviser.

In February 2015, Mugge had followed former colleague David Ross to Ardonagh, then Towergate, from Gallagher where he had worked for nine years.

At the US broking giant his roles included CFO of