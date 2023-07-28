Clear Group adds third MGA with Profile Risk Solutions buy

Clear Group has bought specialist commercial lines managing general agent Profile Risk Solutions, trading as Profile Underwriting, adding its third MGA in a month, Insurance Age can reveal.

Based in Essex, Manchester and London, the MGA was founded by CEO Paul Adams in 2015 and has grown to £22m of gross written premium.

The staff, including Adams, fellow directors James Kerr and Jeremy Cameron and an underwriting team of more than 20 people, will stay with the firm, Clear confirmed.

The business, a member of the Managing General Agents’ Association and a Lloyd’s coverholder, specialises in niche property and liability solutions for corporate and SME clients through London market