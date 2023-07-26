HSB seeks to bolster broker engagement with Stacey Sheridan promotion

HSB has promoted Stacey Sheridan to network relationship manager as it looks to strengthen its broker proposition.

Sheridan, pictured, joined the specialist engineering and technology insurer in 2019 and has moved up from her previous business development role where she managed relationships with brokers in the North West of England.

She brings more than 20 years’ insurance industry experience to the post, including several years in broker-facing roles for Broker Network and Ten Insurance Services.

