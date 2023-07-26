HSB seeks to bolster broker engagement with Stacey Sheridan promotion
HSB has promoted Stacey Sheridan to network relationship manager as it looks to strengthen its broker proposition.
Sheridan, pictured, joined the specialist engineering and technology insurer in 2019 and has moved up from her previous business development role where she managed relationships with brokers in the North West of England.
She brings more than 20 years' insurance industry experience to the post, including several years in broker-facing roles for Broker Network and Ten Insurance Services.
More on Insight
Motor specialist Lucida posts second year of double-digit growth
Motor specialist Lucida Broking Holdings grew turnover in continuing operations by 28% in 2022 to £47m, according to a filing at Companies House.
Hobbs adds two senior roles as part of Allianz Commercial shake-up
Allianz Commercial has created two new senior roles following the appointment of Nick Hobbs as chief distribution officer.
Drone MGA Moonrock to target brokers after getting FCA authorisation
Drone insurance specialist managing general agent Moonrock is to up its efforts to court the broker market after receiving full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority today, Insurance Age can reveal.
Interview: Chris Withers, Ecclesiastical
There is disruption in the schemes market and Ecclesiastical is taking advantage, says Chris Withers. Investment is being ploughed into its schemes, an important part of the insurer’s growth plans.
Lloyd & Whyte confirms 2022 deals spend
Lloyd & Whyte struck six deals in 2022 as turnover grew to £28.4m.
WTW takes Lucy Clarke from Marsh as risk and broking president
WTW has swooped for Marsh’s Lucy Clarke as its new president of risk and broking.
PIB reveals £506m spend in 2022 as revenue hits £345m
PIB Group upped its merger and acquisition spending to £506.2m in 2022, as it snapped up 23 businesses with considerable expansion into Europe.
Aston Lark posts growth and deal costs including for Reich and UKGlobal
Aston Lark grew revenue by 22% to £84.5m in the year to 30 September 2022.