Arch UK promotes Julie Collins to Bristol branch manager

Arch UK regional division has promoted Julie Collins to branch manager in Bristol, succeeding Ruth Hitchcox who has been named national production improvement lead.

The provider has also appointed Stuart Hawker as broker development relationship manager in the Bristol office.

Collins is responsible for managing all aspects of the day-to-day operations in Bristol overseeing the 13-strong team.

She has been tasked with enhancing support for broker partners and delivering on Arch’s growth plans for the South West region, reporting to national director of the branch network Neil Peters.

A wealth of experience

Collins brings more than 30 years of experience