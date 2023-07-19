Insurance Age

Flood Re on Build Back Better broker education drive

Andy Bord
Brokers have engaged with Build Back Better, and want to communicate the benefits to clients, Flood Re CEO Andy Bord has confirmed, as the mutual reinsurer outlined plans to help educate the sector.

Flood Re launched the Build Back Better scheme in April 2022 to help make homes more resilient against flooding.

Participating home insurers can offer customers access to reimbursement costs of up to £10,000, which is over and above work to repair damage and loss caused by a flood for the installation of flood resilience measures.

Broker engagement has been really positive both in terms of interest and commitment to want to communicate the benefits of Build Back Better to customers. Andy

