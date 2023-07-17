Arag’s Andy Talbot confident Das deal will be positive for brokers
The UK head of sales and marketing at Arag, Andy Talbot, has promised brokers ‘best of breed products’ with a takeover of Das UK in the offing.
Germany-headquartered Arag Group announced the purchase of Munich Re-owned Das UK today, subject to regulatory approval.
The combined unit would have approaching £200m of legal expenses insurance gross written premium.
We will take our time to go through a process. We will get the best of breed products. Andy Talbot, Arag
Arag’s UK offering, Arag plc, was set up in 2006 and had £60.6m of GWP in 2022. Das UK, which has been running for more than 40 years, had £128.8m.
“We will look to
