Arag’s Andy Talbot confident Das deal will be positive for brokers

The UK head of sales and marketing at Arag, Andy Talbot, has promised brokers ‘best of breed products’ with a takeover of Das UK in the offing.

Germany-headquartered Arag Group announced the purchase of Munich Re-owned Das UK today, subject to regulatory approval.

The combined unit would have approaching £200m of legal expenses insurance gross written premium.

We will take our time to go through a process. We will get the best of breed products. Andy Talbot, Arag

Arag’s UK offering, Arag plc, was set up in 2006 and had £60.6m of GWP in 2022. Das UK, which has been running for more than 40 years, had £128.8m.

“We will look to