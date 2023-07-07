Insurance Age

Graeme Trudgill on taking up the reins at Biba

Graeme Trudgill_Biba
Graeme Trudgill has committed to fighting strongly for brokers and to getting even more access to the Financial Conduct Authority for members as he takes up the role of CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

Trudgill was appointed with immediate effect on Tuesday succeeding Steve White who had been in the post for a decade.

“I am a player manager and that is the leadership I want to have,” Trudgill told Insurance Age listing leading by example, integrity and objectivity as the cornerstones of his approach.

“I have a lot of energy for this role and really want to inspire the Biba team,” he continued.

The style, he detailed, will be collaborative working together with stakeholders across the

