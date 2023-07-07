Interview: Andrew Cunis, Gallagher – Growing for gold

Andrew Cunis, managing director of private clients at Gallagher, shares how the offering has grown to £100m of gross written premium, and the firm's goal of 10% year-on-year organic growth.

Speak to insurers, and they’ll tell you that Gallagher is catching the eye in the high-net-worth market. The business, led by managing director of private clients Andrew Cunis, is growing rapidly.

Cunis “dabbled” in sports marketing at a start-up before he became a broker. The experience taught him about “making inroads into a very competitive marketplace” he recalls, and ultimately led to consultancy work at Marsh in its sports practice before joining the affinity practice.

We are showing