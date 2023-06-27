Howden appoints Rowan Douglas as CEO of climate risk and resilience

Howden has appointed former WTW climate leader Rowan Douglas as CEO, climate risk and resilience.

Charlie Langdale, head of climate risk and resilience at the broker since July 2021, will step up as chair of the offering.

Douglas (pictured), who brings more than 30 years of experience to the post, will be based in London and report to group CEO David Howden. He has been tasked with continuing to build the function to support the group worldwide, embedding climate and resilience across its specialities and regions.

