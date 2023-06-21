Insurance Age

Simply Business parent Xbridge posts revenue rise but profits slip

Online broker Xbridge, which trades under the name Simply Business, saw a slight fall in profits in 2022 as revenue grew by 13%.

Revenue at the SME and landlords specialist was up £16.7m year-on-year at £148.6m driven by a combination of new business sales and a growing renewals book.

However, both operating and post-tax profits declined compared with 2021, with the business citing higher staff and marketing costs. Administrative expenses went up by almost £10m to £95.4m.

Operating profit in the year to 31 December declined 8% to £17.1m as post-tax profit dropped just under 2% to £14.7m.

Headcount at the company rose

