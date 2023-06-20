Insurance Age

Aviva leader Blanc and Marsh McLennan UK boss Lay detail top risks facing UK firms

UK dot map
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc and Marsh McLennan UK CEO Chris Lay have detailed the top risks facing UK firms.

Speaking at the Airmic Conference in Manchester yesterday, Blanc was asked what the biggest emerging risk was facing UK businesses.

She replied: “I think there’s many risks facing UK businesses, and as a UK business I would include Aviva in that.

“You’ve got, firstly, the UK environment, which is clearly very, very difficult if you look at the UK relative to other economies, particularly post-Brexit and post-pandemic.

Related Marsh McLennan names Chris Lay as UK CEO

Chris Lay has been

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Blink partners with broker on parametric travel cover

Blink Parametric and Lloyd’s broker Newpoint Insurance Brokers have partnered to launch a suite of bespoke online travel insurance products using a real-time parametric flight delay solution for eligible travel insurance policyholders.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: