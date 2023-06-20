Aviva leader Blanc and Marsh McLennan UK boss Lay detail top risks facing UK firms

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc and Marsh McLennan UK CEO Chris Lay have detailed the top risks facing UK firms.

Speaking at the Airmic Conference in Manchester yesterday, Blanc was asked what the biggest emerging risk was facing UK businesses.

She replied: “I think there’s many risks facing UK businesses, and as a UK business I would include Aviva in that.

“You’ve got, firstly, the UK environment, which is clearly very, very difficult if you look at the UK relative to other economies, particularly post-Brexit and post-pandemic.

