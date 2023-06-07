Insurance Age

Broker Insights grows its base at £25m per month

Fraser Edmond_CEO_Broker Insights_large image
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Broker Insights is adding around four brokers to its client base, and expanding its reach by £25m each month, its CEO Fraser Edmond told Insurance Age.

Founded in 2018, the offering gives brokers and insurers a clear view of the commercial insurance landscape, and it has now grown to cover £2.3bn in premium.

Broker Insights has 200 regional brokers in 500 offices signed up, totalling £1.6bn premium, alongside a proposition for larger brokers.

“The benefits are so clear for insurers and brokers,” Edmond (pictured) said. “It bridges the knowledge gap. If both sides understand each other better [then] the market functions better.”

Adding: “This

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Acrisure buys AR network Ten Insurance

Acrisure has bought appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services as it progressed its network plans, and will take the offering to market as “Eleven Network”.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: