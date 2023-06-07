Broker Insights grows its base at £25m per month

Broker Insights is adding around four brokers to its client base, and expanding its reach by £25m each month, its CEO Fraser Edmond told Insurance Age.

Founded in 2018, the offering gives brokers and insurers a clear view of the commercial insurance landscape, and it has now grown to cover £2.3bn in premium.

Broker Insights has 200 regional brokers in 500 offices signed up, totalling £1.6bn premium, alongside a proposition for larger brokers.

“The benefits are so clear for insurers and brokers,” Edmond (pictured) said. “It bridges the knowledge gap. If both sides understand each other better [then] the market functions better.”

Adding: “This