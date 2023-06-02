ERS and Acturis team up on full-cycle API car product for brokers
Acturis and specialist motor insurer ERS have launched an API based car insurance product for brokers on the software provider’s platform which replaces legacy EDI messaging.
The pair detailed that ERS Car will provide Acturis’s brokers with access to real-time, fully enriched pricing across new business, mid-term adjustments and renewal transactions for their customers via Plug in to ERS, an API messaging system which replaces traditional EDI products.
We were delighted to work with ERS to support their drive for this innovation.
Theo Duchen, Acturis Group co-CEO, said: “Insurance EDI-based messaging is from a different century.
