Brokerbility adds A-One as member

A-One Insurance Group has joined Brokerbility, becoming the first member to sign up after the network unveiled a refreshed proposition in April.

As revealed by Insurance Age, the five-band framework is being rolled out in two phases, as Brokerbility seeks to grow its community of brokers.

The network, which at its peak had 40 members, had 21 ahead of A-One joining. Clear Group, which bought Brokerbility in September 2020, is the largest member.

Hampshire-headquartered A-One was established in 1993.

The independent firm, ranked in Insurance Age’s Top 75 UK Brokers listing, has nine offices and more than 150 staff, with specialisms