Howden employee shareholder count reaches 4,500 as another 1,000 invest

Howden has revealed 1,000 employees invested in the company for the first time through its 2023 internal share offer scheme, taking staff shareholders to approximately 4,500.

The employees, in 35 countries out of the 50 Howden operates in, are the largest shareholder group. According to Howden, the firm is the fifth largest employee-owned business in the UK.

Howden has a blend of employee ownership and external minority investors.

The share scheme embodies our founding principles of friendship, trust and independence and the freedom to build a business that is owned and driven by the people that work in it. David Howden

General Atlantic first invested in