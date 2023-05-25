Insurance Age

Lloyd’s appoints Rachel Turk as chief underwriting officer

Rachel Turk named Lloyds Chief Underwriting Officer
Photo: Lloyds
Lloyd’s has named Rachel Turk in the new role of chief underwriting officer joining from Beazley.

Turk, whose start date is yet to be announced, has been with Beazley for over 14 years in management roles and is currently group head of strategy and an executive committee member.

At Lloyd’s she will report to chief of markets Patrick Tiernan.

She will be responsible for managing the performance of the Lloyd’s market, including leading the underwriting function to support the corporation’s strategic

