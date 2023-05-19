Zurich partners with brokers on digital risk management system

Zurich UK launches a digital risk management system to give firms real-time visibility of the risks they face, Insurance Age can reveal.

The service, known as Risk Clarity, is available for distribution via brokers, with six already signed up and more in the pipeline.

Keeping an accurate, up-to-date view of current and emerging threats is a big challenge for decision makers. Kumu Kumar

The insurer listed that the digital platform brings risk, claims, and safety information together and is designed to help organisations anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks.

According to the