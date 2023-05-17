Middle hails organic growth at Ageas in long-term broker personal lines strategy

“We are growing organically in the continuing personal lines business. The go-forward business,” Ant Middle, Ageas UK CEO has told Insurance Age.

The provider made a strategic choice two years ago to back brokers and target leading the way in personal lines.

In 2022, Ageas sold the renewal rights to UK commercial business to Axa in a £47.5m deal. While the wider group does not supply a breakdown of UK figures, the insurer detailed that UK gross written premium fell 11% to €1.27bn (£1.10bn) in 2022.

95%

Ageas has set a target of achieving a consistent 95% COR by 2024

“This year, we are very much growing our personal lines business