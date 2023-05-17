Middle hails organic growth at Ageas in long-term broker personal lines strategy

“We are growing organically in the continuing personal lines business. The go forward business,” Ant Middle, Ageas UK CEO has told Insurance Age.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

“We are growing organically in the continuing personal lines business. The go-forward business,” Ant Middle, Ageas UK CEO has told Insurance Age.

The provider made a strategic choice two years ago to back brokers and target leading the way in personal lines.

In 2022, Ageas sold the renewal rights to UK commercial business to Axa in a £47.5m deal. While the wider group does not supply a breakdown of UK figures, the insurer detailed that UK gross written premium fell 11% to €1.27bn (£1.10bn) in 2022.

95%

Ageas has set a target of achieving a consistent 95% COR by 2024

“This year, we are very much growing our personal lines business

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Blog: Who will replace Steve White as Biba CEO?

Seven days on from Steve White dropping the biggest Biba Conference bombshell since Boris Johnson announced he was running for the Tory leadership, Jonathan Swift considers who might be among the early front runners to replace White as the trade body’s CEO.

Melissa Collett leaves the CII

Executive director for professional standards at the Chartered Insurance Institute, Melissa Collett, is leaving this month after more than five years in the role.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: