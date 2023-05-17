Middle hails organic growth at Ageas in long-term broker personal lines strategy
“We are growing organically in the continuing personal lines business. The go forward business,” Ant Middle, Ageas UK CEO has told Insurance Age.
The provider made a strategic choice two years ago to back brokers and target leading the way in personal lines.
In 2022, Ageas sold the renewal rights to UK commercial business to Axa in a £47.5m deal. While the wider group does not supply a breakdown of UK figures, the insurer detailed that UK gross written premium fell 11% to €1.27bn (£1.10bn) in 2022.95%
Ageas has set a target of achieving a consistent 95% COR by 2024
“This year, we are very much growing our personal lines business
