SRG adds to MGA offering with medical professional liability specialist

Specialist Risk Group has bought London and Gibraltar-based The Medical Professional Liability Company.

SRG said the deal, subject to regulatory approval, formed part of its strategy to build out its managing general agent, MX Underwriting, which it launched in December 2021.

Established over 20 years ago, The MPLC provides medical professional liability insurance and reinsurance solutions through UK and international brokers.

The business targets a range of clients including national government organisations and associations as well as large and small healthcare organisations.

Growth

The MPLC