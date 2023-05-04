Insurance Age

Provenance teams up with Redline on supercars

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Benefact Group broker Provenance Insurance Brokers has signed up with North Yorkshire based supercar, prestige and performance car retail group Redline Specialist Cars.

High-net-worth specialist Provenance was set up by ex-head of sales and distribution at Zurich Private Clients, Jason Connon, in 2018.

Connon, CEO at Provenance, said: “Under the partnership, we provide private client and commercial insurance solutions to Redline’s client base.

“These are specialised policies for high-net-worth individuals who value a broker concierge service, and we are thrilled to have landed such a prestigious partnership with John and the Redline team.”

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

