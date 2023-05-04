Provenance teams up with Redline on supercars

Benefact Group broker Provenance Insurance Brokers has signed up with North Yorkshire based supercar, prestige and performance car retail group Redline Specialist Cars.

High-net-worth specialist Provenance was set up by ex-head of sales and distribution at Zurich Private Clients, Jason Connon, in 2018.

Connon, CEO at Provenance, said: “Under the partnership, we provide private client and commercial insurance solutions to Redline’s client base.

“These are specialised policies for high-net-worth individuals who value a broker concierge service, and we are thrilled to have landed such a prestigious partnership with John and the Redline team.”

