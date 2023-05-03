Allianz to close Home & Legacy

Allianz is to put mid and high net worth specialist Home & Legacy into run-off, Insurance Age can reveal.

Staff were informed of the decision that affects about 50 people and a consultation process that will run for at least 30 days was opened.

While Allianz said it hoped to avoid redundancies it accepted they may happen.

“We will be trying to deploy as many as possible within the Allianz wider family,” Kieran O’Keeffe, managing director for Allianz Personal Specialty, told Insurance Age.

“As we go through this we will clearly honour any renewals or new business that we have accepted. This will