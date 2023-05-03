Insurance Age

Allianz to close Home & Legacy

exit-sign-dark
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz is to put mid and high net worth specialist Home & Legacy into run-off, Insurance Age can reveal.

Staff were informed of the decision that affects about 50 people and a consultation process that will run for at least 30 days was opened.

While Allianz said it hoped to avoid redundancies it accepted they may happen.

“We will be trying to deploy as many as possible within the Allianz wider family,” Kieran O’Keeffe, managing director for Allianz Personal Specialty, told Insurance Age.

“As we go through this we will clearly honour any renewals or new business that we have accepted. This will

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

In conversation: Broker Diversity Push

Insurance Age met up with the leaders of Biba, the MGAA and Liiba for the Broker Diversity Push campaign to expand on the support and practical assistance being provided to members and widen the discussion on this crucial topic.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: