UK General lost £7.4m ahead of sale

UK General Insurance lost £7.41m in its financial year before being snapped up by Rcapital and Montague, Insurance Age can reveal.

The post tax deficit for the year ended 30 March 2022 came hard on the heels of losing £9.13m in the prior nine months.

A spokesperson for the business told Insurance Age: “The results were quite poor. It was a challenging period for us.”

Rcapital Partners, and joint investor Montague Investment Group completed the takeover of UK General Insurance and Precision Partnership in October 2022 having first announced the plans in August of the same year. Insurance Age had revealed the business was

