UK General lost £7.4m ahead of sale
UK General Insurance lost £7.41m in its financial year before being snapped up by Rcapital and Montague, Insurance Age can reveal.
The post tax deficit for the year ended 30 March 2022 came hard on the heels of losing £9.13m in the prior nine months.
A spokesperson for the business told Insurance Age: “The results were quite poor. It was a challenging period for us.”
Rcapital Partners, and joint investor Montague Investment Group completed the takeover of UK General Insurance and Precision Partnership in October 2022 having first announced the plans in August of the same year. Insurance Age had revealed the business was
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Saga reports stable broking results as it pushes on with Acromas sale
Saga is targeting the sale of its underwriting business, Acromas Insurance, in the second half of this year – but arranged a loan in case a deal does not go through.
Biba launches computer insurance scheme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a new computer scheme, provided by specialist insurer HSB, to help protect computer hardware and portable equipment.
Spring Insure looks to court brokers in UK professional indemnity launch
Managing general agent Spring Insure has launched a commercial professional indemnity product in the UK and Ireland with backing from a new capacity provider.
GRP's NE hub Castle buys M R Lonsdale
Castle Insurance Services has made its first acquisition since becoming the North-East hub of Global Risk Partners in May 2022 by swooping for fellow Durham-based broker M R Lonsdale.
Brokerbility teams up with Broker Insights on bespoke service for members
Brokerbility has signed up with data provider Broker Insights to deliver a bespoke platform for members, Insurance Age can reveal.
Nadia Côté to lead Allianz Commercial in UK
Allianz Group named Nadia Côté as commercial managing director UK, effective 1 May.
Bruce Stevenson reveals growth and plans for Hogg to succeed Bruce as CEO
Howden-owned Bruce Stevenson has reported a 30% increase in turnover to £11.7m with profits up 33% to £3.9m and revealed CEO succession plans.
Broker Diversity Push: Improved broking gender diversity across the leadership board in latest FOI data
New data from a Freedom of Information request to the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed an improvement in the shift to more gender diversity in broking leadership, although the figures remain stark.