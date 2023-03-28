SRIS eyes £250m GWP within two years

Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions grew gross written premium 20% last year, and the £130m business is eyeing £250m by the end of 2024, managing director Oliver Thorne told Insurance Age.

SRIS is the retail arm of Specialist Risk Group and has a current headcount of 225 people.

“Our growth trajectory over the last three years, since SRG was formed as a brand, we [SRIS] have roughly doubled in size every two years,” said Thorne, pictured.

“That gets harder the bigger we get, but we’d like to feel we can continue that momentum.”

Thorne stressed that while £250m was not a hard and fast target for the end of 2024 it was a “great aspiration”.

“We won’t buy ourselves there for the