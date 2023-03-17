Ecclesiastical sells SEIB to Lloyd & Whyte

Ecclesiastical Insurance has sold SEIB Insurance Brokers to associated business Lloyd & Whyte for £45.2m, the insurer has confirmed.

Ecclesiastical, part of Benefact Group, which rebranded last year, bought SEIB in 2008.

Ahead of the name change Benefact had invested in Lloyd & Whyte in 2020, taking a 20% stake.

Ecclesiastical updated that the shareholding in Lloyd & Whyte has been increasing over time, with full ownership expected to happen in 2026.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Lloyd & Whyte CEO Matthew Pyke joined the board of SEIB last year.

Structure

According to Ecclesiastical, in the wider Benefact