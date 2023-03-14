Close Brothers premium finance drops 2%

Close Brothers has revealed a 2% fall in its premium finance book to £990.1m in its latest set of results.

The business had also reported a 4% drop in its previous full year results.

The decline for the six months to 31 January meant Close Brothers slipped below the £1bn threshold having been at £1.01bn at the end of July.

According to the company, volumes and credit performance “remained solid”, and the latest fall in part reflected “first-half seasonality”.

In premium finance, we continue to focus on our digital, data and insight capabilities, with our Foresight model helping to support