Open GI shareholder looking at sale options – report
Open GI’s majority shareholder is targeting a sale of the business in the second quarter of 2023, according to Reuters.
Sources told the news outlet that private equity house Montagu has been working with advisers on a strategic review of the business.
Montagu wants to monetise its investments following a revamp of its technology portfolio, according to the report.
Montagu backed a management buyout of the Worcester-headquartered business in 2014.
