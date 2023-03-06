Open GI shareholder looking at sale options – report

Open GI’s majority shareholder is targeting a sale of the business in the second quarter of 2023, according to Reuters.

Sources told the news outlet that private equity house Montagu has been working with advisers on a strategic review of the business.

Montagu wants to monetise its investments following a revamp of its technology portfolio, according to the report.

Montagu backed a management buyout of the Worcester-headquartered business in 2014.

