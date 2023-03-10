Interview: Biba CEO Steve White - Leading from the front

To coincide with the 10th anniversary of his appointment as CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Insurance Age takes Steve White on a trip down memory lane.

With more than 570 mentions of Steve White on the pages of Insurance Age, he is probably the most featured person ever – a nice touch of symmetry given that he originally wanted to be a journalist (see Sports reporter box below).

Almost two-thirds (65%) of the articles have come in the past 10 years after the announcement on 15 March 2013 of his promotion to CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

Sports reporter

White had more than 35 years of insurance experience across Biba