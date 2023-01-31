Insurance Age

Arch reveals four UK sector heads to get closer to brokers in underwriting structure shift

Arch Insurance has named UK leaders of property, casualty, specialty and digital underwriting and expanded the scope of its underwriting managers, with immediate effect.

According to the insurer the move will expand Arch’s relevance to brokers.

In a string of promotions, Amanda Keer has been appointed head of property having been regional portfolio underwriting manager while Carl Jago, previously underwriting manager for casualty, has been named head of casualty.

Tim Cornwell, branch manager for Maidstone, keeps this responsibility and takes up the post of head of specialty.

Mark Ellinor has been made head of digital underwriting moving up from national

