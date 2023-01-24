Zurich to expand claims concierge service to commercial and SME mid-market customers from Q1

Zurich UK has launched a bespoke concierge service for its personal lines customers in a move it claimed was an industry-first.

Following a five-month pilot, the provider has recruited an 18-strong team from the retail and hospitality sectors to support claimants.

The insurer detailed that customers who chose Zurich suppliers or select its ‘vendor journey’ option, will be allocated a single concierge contact at the point of claim “to help smooth the process of repair or replacement of damaged property”.

Zurich highlighted that alongside facilitating all aspects of settling claims, the team is digitally enabled to