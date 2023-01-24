Insurance Age

Zurich to expand claims concierge service to commercial and SME mid-market customers from Q1

claims-blocks
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Zurich UK has launched a bespoke concierge service for its personal lines customers in a move it claimed was an industry-first.

Following a five-month pilot, the provider has recruited an 18-strong team from the retail and hospitality sectors to support claimants.

The insurer detailed that customers who chose Zurich suppliers or select its ‘vendor journey’ option, will be allocated a single concierge contact at the point of claim “to help smooth the process of repair or replacement of damaged property”.

Zurich highlighted that alongside facilitating all aspects of settling claims, the team is digitally enabled to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: