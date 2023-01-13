People Moves: 9 – 13 January 2023

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Aston Lark, Flood Re, Markel International, Miller, Convex

Aston Lark appoints regional and associate directors

Alistair Matthews will head up Aston Lark’s new Thames Valley office having joined as a regional director with responsibility for a region covering existing offices in Farnborough and Alton.

He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the insurance sector, most recently as area managing director for Towergate Insurance Brokers.

Also joining Aston Lark is Lee